* TSX up 75.95 points, or 0.53 percent, at 14,340.96
* Eight of the 10 main index sectors advance
* First Quantum, Teck slip with copper price
By John Tilak
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index
climbed on Tuesday as shares of banks and insurers rose on
optimism over strong U.S. profit reports as the fourth-quarter
earnings season got underway.
Alcoa Inc reported a higher-than-expected quarterly
profit on Monday as the aluminum maker benefited from automotive
demand, stronger selling prices and lower energy costs.
Oil prices, which have been hit by concerns about
oversupply, extended their slide on Tuesday. They are down about
60 percent since June.
Allan Small, a senior investment adviser at HollisWealth,
said he was neither adding to nor selling his oil and gas
investments. "As a value investor, you tell clients to buy when
things are going down. But this time I'm not quick to buy."
"The likelihood that oil will hit $55 is a lot more than
hitting $35," he added. "But for now the sentiment is negative,
and traders are really taking advantage of it."
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
was up 75.95 points, or 0.53 percent, at 14,340.96.
Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector, rose
0.8 percent. Toronto-Dominion Bank gained 1 percent to
C$52.60. Insurer Sun Life Financial Inc was up 1.5
percent at C$40.64, and rival Manulife Financial Corp
strengthened 0.8 percent to C$21.50.
Shares of energy producers climbed 1 percent, despite the
oil-price decline. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd
advanced 1.3 percent to C$32.23, and Suncor Energy Inc
added 2.4 percent to C$35.13.
A selloff in copper weighed on mining stocks. First Quantum
Minerals Ltd tumbled 8.8 percent to C$14.43, and Teck
Resources Ltd gave back 3.9 percent to C$14.99.
($1=$1.19 Canadian)
(Editing by Peter Galloway)