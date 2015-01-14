* TSX down 150.67 points, or 1.1 percent, at 14,036.49
* Eight of the 10 main index sectors decline
* First Quantum, Teck drop with copper price
By John Tilak
TORONTO, Jan 14 Canada's main stock index
dropped to its lowest in four weeks on Wednesday after the World
Bank cut its global economic growth forecasts for this year and
next, weighing on shares of most major sectors.
The World Bank said it lowered its projections due to
disappointing economic prospects in the euro zone, Japan and
some major emerging economies.
Some mining shares were also hit hard by a dive in copper
prices. First Quantum Minerals Ltd shed 14 percent to
C$11.58 and Teck Resources Ltd tumbled 10.9 percent to
C$13.06. The two stocks were among the most influential
decliners on the index.
The Toronto stock market's benchmark TSX index has declined
in each of the last four sessions and is down about 4 percent
since the start of the year.
"The technical picture has worsened. The (Canadian) market
can continue to work lower in the near term," said Fergal Smith,
managing market strategist at Action Economics.
"Set against evolving Federal Reserve monetary policy and
big swings in commodity markets, volatility could remain
elevated."
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
was down 150.67 points, or 1.1 percent, at 14,036.49.
Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.
Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector, gave
back 1.6 percent. Toronto-Dominion Bank lost 2.5 percent
to C$50.66, and Royal Bank of Canada declined 1.5
percent to C$75.56.
With oil prices staying under pressure, shares of energy
producers fell 1.1 percent. Suncor Energy Inc dropped
1.4 percent to C$34.31, and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd
was down 0.9 percent at C$31.64.
($1=$1.19 Canadian)
