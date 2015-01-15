* TSX up 62.01 points, or 0.44 percent, at 14,146.44

* Eight of 10 main index sectors advance

* Gold miners jump 6 percent

By John Tilak

TORONTO, Jan 15 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as shares of energy and gold producers jumped with commodity prices, offsetting a decline in BlackBerry Ltd .

A Reuters report, citing a person familiar with the matter and documents, said on Wednesday that Samsung recently talked to BlackBerry about buying the smartphone maker for as much as $7.5 billion. BlackBerry shares, which shot up nearly 30 percent in the previous session, were down 16.4 percent at C$12.55.

Switzerland's surprising decision to abandon its more than three-year-old cap on the franc hit global markets. The move in particular benefited the bullion price, which jumped to a four-month high. Shares of gold miners climbed nearly 6 percent.

"Gold made a dramatic move today, breaking out of the resistance levels and the stocks are reacting on the positive," said John Ing, president of Maison Placements Canada.

"We're seeing the ramifications of increased volatility in the market and the heightening geopolitical climate," he added.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 62.01 points, or 0.44 percent, at 14,146.44. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.

Shares of energy producers climbed 0.9 percent, with oil prices remaining choppy. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd advanced 0.9 percent to C$33.03, and Suncor Energy Inc added 0.4 percent to C$35.01.

In the gold-mining sector, Goldcorp Inc jumped 6.6 percent to C$26.12, and Barrick Gold Corp rose 2.8 percent to C$12.76. (Editing by Chris Reese)