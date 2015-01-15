* TSX up 62.01 points, or 0.44 percent, at 14,146.44
* Eight of 10 main index sectors advance
* Gold miners jump 6 percent
By John Tilak
TORONTO, Jan 15 Canada's main stock index rose
on Thursday as shares of energy and gold producers jumped with
commodity prices, offsetting a decline in BlackBerry Ltd
.
A Reuters report, citing a person familiar with the matter
and documents, said on Wednesday that Samsung
recently talked to BlackBerry about buying the smartphone maker
for as much as $7.5 billion. BlackBerry shares, which shot up
nearly 30 percent in the previous session, were down 16.4
percent at C$12.55.
Switzerland's surprising decision to abandon its more than
three-year-old cap on the franc hit global markets. The move in
particular benefited the bullion price, which jumped to a
four-month high. Shares of gold miners climbed nearly 6 percent.
"Gold made a dramatic move today, breaking out of the
resistance levels and the stocks are reacting on the positive,"
said John Ing, president of Maison Placements Canada.
"We're seeing the ramifications of increased volatility in
the market and the heightening geopolitical climate," he added.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
was up 62.01 points, or 0.44 percent, at 14,146.44.
Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
Shares of energy producers climbed 0.9 percent, with oil
prices remaining choppy. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd
advanced 0.9 percent to C$33.03, and Suncor Energy Inc
added 0.4 percent to C$35.01.
In the gold-mining sector, Goldcorp Inc jumped 6.6
percent to C$26.12, and Barrick Gold Corp rose 2.8
percent to C$12.76.
(Editing by Chris Reese)