* TSX down 42.61 points, or 0.3 percent, at 14,041.82
* Six of the 10 main index sectors decline
* Gold miners jump 7.5 percent
By John Tilak
TORONTO, Jan 15 Canada's main stock index fell
on Thursday as shares of energy producers dropped with the price
of oil and Bombardier Inc tumbled after the planemaker
said it had suspended development of its new Learjet 85 business
aircraft.
Bombardier also trimmed its forecasts for 2014 and cut 1,000
jobs in Mexico and the United States.
Shares of BlackBerry Ltd also plunged, down 19.6
percent at C$12.08, after the smartphone maker and Samsung
Electronics both denied that Samsung had approached
BlackBerry about a takeover proposal.
BlackBerry shares shot up nearly 30 percent in the previous
session after a Reuters report, citing a person familiar with
the matter and documents, said that Samsung recently talked to
BlackBerry about buying it for as much as $7.5 billion.
Switzerland's surprising decision to abandon its more than
three-year-old ceiling on the franc's value against the euro
shook global markets. But the move benefited the bullion price,
which jumped to a four-month high. Shares of gold miners on the
Toronto stock market climbed 7.5 percent.
"It was a pretty choppy day. It's going to be a heck of a
challenging year," said Elvis Picardo, strategist at Global
Securities in Vancouver. "Some money is going to the non-energy
sectors, but overall the TSX will continue to remain under
pressure."
"With all that's going on in the global economy, the TSX is
bearing the brunt of those concerns," he added. "The fact that
crude oil has dropped so precipitously doesn't really help too."
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed down 42.61 points, or 0.3 percent, at
14,041.82. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the
red.
Shares in the oil and gas sector dropped 1.2 percent, with
oil prices remaining choppy. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd
slipped 0.3 percent to C$32.65, and Suncor Energy Inc
shed 1.9 percent to C$34.22.
In the gold-mining sector, Goldcorp Inc jumped 10.9
percent to C$27.18, and Barrick Gold Corp rose 9.8
percent to C$13.62.
In other news, Canadian retail stocks reacted after U.S.
discount retailer Target Corp said it will be pulling
out of Canada less than two years after it opened its first
Canadian store. Loblaw Companies shares were up 2.3
percent at C$60.02, while Canadian Tire shares rose
2.9 percent to C$119.62.
Empire Co, which had a wholesale deal for its
Sobeys subsidiary to supply Target's groceries, was up 2.1
percent at C$88.42. The company said the Target closures would
have no material impact on Sobeys results.
Sears Canada, which has seen its market share erode
for years and has been working to turn operations around, dived
9.1 percent to C$11.43.
($1=$1.19 Canadian)
