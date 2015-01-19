* TSX down 44.75 points, or 0.31 percent, at 14,264.66
* Six of the 10 main index sectors decline
* Canadian Natural, Suncor drive weakness
By John Tilak and Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index eased
on Monday as a decline in oil prices and concerns about the
Chinese economy weighed on energy shares, which resumed their
downward trend.
The Chinese premier said the country's economy faces
significant downward pressure this year. Investors were also
awaiting China's fourth-quarter gross domestic product report,
due on Tuesday.
The benchmark TSX is down about 2.5 percent this year. The
plunge in oil prices over the past six months, triggered by
worries about excess supply, has been the biggest drag on both
energy shares and Canada's benchmark equities index.
Oil prices were below the $50 mark on Monday, and they have
lost about 55 percent of their value since June.
"We're in a period of high volatility and I think it's, for
most people, unbearable," said Benoit Gervais, senior vice
president and portfolio manager at Mackenzie Investments.
"Investors are saying, 'sure, it's down a lot, I should
probably buy some, but it could be down another 20 percent next
week. So I'm going to wait.'"
Gervais said he expects the oil price to stabilize sometime
this year, but that it isn't clear when that will happen.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
was down 44.75 points, or 0.31 percent, at 14,264.66.
Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were trading lower.
Shares of energy producers dropped 1.8 percent. Canadian
Natural Resources Ltd shed 3.2 percent to C$34.38, and
Suncor Energy Inc lost 1.3 percent to C$35.53.
Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector,
climbed slightly. Toronto-Dominion Bank advanced 0.3
percent to C$50.34, and Royal Bank of Canada gained 0.2
percent to C$75.66.
($1=$1.20 Canadian)
(Editing by Peter Galloway)