* TSX down 17.42 points, or 0.12 percent, at 14,295.08
* Seven of the 10 main index sectors decline
* Gold miners jump with bullion price
By John Tilak
TORONTO, Jan 20 Canada's main stock index was
little changed on Tuesday as investors found relief in data that
showed economic growth in China was not as weak as some had
expected, but shares of energy producers fell with oil prices.
The Chinese economy grew at its slowest pace in 24 years in
2014, but fourth-quarter growth held steady at 7.3 percent,
slightly stronger than had been expected.
Investors also digested a report in which the International
Monetary Fund lowered its global growth projections and said
central banks should favor accommodative monetary policies.
The market expected the European Central Bank to announce
stimulative measures on Thursday.
"The market is pretty indecisive. People really don't know
what to do here," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist
at CMC Markets.
"We've got this big event on Thursday and nobody wants to
get too far overextended in either direction ahead of that," he
added.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
was down 17.42 points, or 0.12 percent, at 14,295.08.
Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.
Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector, gave
back 0.5 percent. Royal Bank of Canada shed 0.5 percent
to C$75.39.
Shares of energy producers declined 1.8 percent. Suncor
Energy Inc lost 1.8 percent to C$34.92, and Canadian
Natural Resources Ltd was down 0.4 percent at C$34.25.
Shares of gold miners jumped with the bullion price. Barrick
Gold Corp advanced 5.7 percent to C$15.02, and Goldcorp
Inc climbed 2.4 percent to the C$29.37.
($1=$1.21 Canadian)
(Editing by Peter Galloway)