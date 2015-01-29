* TSX down 189.14 points, or 1.3 percent, at 14,413.74
* Eight of 10 main index sectors decline
* Potash slips after reporting results
By John Tilak
TORONTO, Jan 29 Canada's main stock index
dropped 1.3 percent on Thursday, extending the previous
session's sharp fall as investors remained nervous about the
Federal Reserve's outlook for raising U.S. interest rates.
Weakness in the price of U.S. crude oil, another
factor hurting the market, helped send down shares of energy
producers nearly 3 percent.
The Fed said on Wednesday the U.S. economy was expanding "at
a solid pace," signaling to investors the U.S. central bank was
on track to raise rates later this year.
The benchmark TSX, which tumbled about 1.6 percent on
Wednesday, slipped to its lowest in a week, while measures for
market volatility also rose.
"We have a new normal, which is a more volatile market than
in the past," said Douglas Davis, vice chairman at Davis-Rea.
He said the prospects for the Canadian equity market looked
bleak given the pressure on oil prices.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
was down 189.14 points, or 1.3 percent, at 14,413.74.
Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.
Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector, fell
1.3 percent. Toronto Dominion Bank gave back 1.5 percent
to C$50.43, and Bank of Montreal lost 1.4 percent to
C$75.35.
Shares of energy producers slipped 3.2 percent. Canadian
Natural Resources Ltd declined 3.5 percent to C$34.03,
and Suncor Energy Inc shed 3.1 percent to C$35.61.
In corporate news, Potash Corp of Saskatchewan
reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by
strong potash sales and lower costs. The stock slipped 0.8
percent to C$44.99.
(Editing by James Dalgleish)