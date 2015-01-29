* TSX up 33.08 points, or 0.23 percent, at 14,635.96
* Eight of 10 main index sectors advance
* Potash rises after reporting results
By John Tilak
TORONTO, Jan 29 Canada's main stock index was
little changed in choppy trading on Thursday after a decline in
energy shares was offset by gains in financials and most other
major sectors.
Investors remained nervous about the Federal Reserve's
outlook for raising U.S. interest rates and the uncertainty
surrounding Greece's recent election results.
Choppiness in the price of U.S. crude oil helped send
shares of energy producers down 1.1 percent.
The Fed said on Wednesday the U.S. economy was expanding "at
a solid pace," signaling to investors the U.S. central bank was
on track to raise rates later this year.
The benchmark TSX, which tumbled about 1.6 percent on
Wednesday, slipped to its lowest in a week before rebounding
slightly.
"Heightened volatility is going to be a mainstay for 2015,
regardless of which direction the markets go," said Andrew Pyle,
senior wealth advisor and portfolio manager at ScotiaMcLeod.
"We'll probably find fundamentals begin to shift in favor of
crude oil this year, and the TSX could outperform U.S. markets,"
he added.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed up 33.08 points, or 0.23 percent, at 14,635.96.
Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector, added
0.3 percent. Toronto Dominion Bank advanced 0.9 percent
to C$51.64, and Manulife Financial Corp climbed 1.3 percent to
C$20.57.
Among shares of energy producers, Canadian Natural Resources
Ltd declined 0.8 percent to C$34.97, and Suncor Energy
Inc shed 0.8 percent to C$36.44.
In corporate news, Potash Corp of Saskatchewan
reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by
strong potash sales and lower costs. The stock added 0.3 percent
to C$45.48.
(Editing by James Dalgleish and Chris Reese)