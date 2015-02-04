* TSX down 67.23 points, or 0.45 percent, at 14,995.65
* Seven of the 10 main index sectors advance
* Suncor, Canadian Natural lead market lower
By John Tilak
TORONTO, Feb 4 Canada's main stock index fell on
Wednesday, pulled down by a drop in oil and gas shares after a
report showing a jump in U.S. crude inventories weighed on oil
prices.
The oil-price weakness followed four days of
gains during which the commodity rebounded off multiyear lows on
hopes that production might slow and help reduce a glut in crude
supplies.
The Toronto stock market was also hit by a report showing
the U.S. private sector added fewer jobs than expected in
January, pushing the benchmark TSX index down after it advanced
in each of the previous four sessions. It is up about 2.5
percent so far this year.
"As oil enters a new trading range, we think the
opportunities in Canadian equities this year will potentially be
in oil and gas stocks," said Chhad Aul, portfolio manager at Sun
Life Global Investments.
"We're in the early days of turning positive on the energy
sector," he added. "We are not ready to call it a low, but we
think there will be significant upside once that new trading
range in the oil price is established."
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed down 67.23 points, or 0.45 percent, at
14,995.65. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.
Shares of energy producers gave back 4.1 percent. Suncor
Energy Inc shed 5.2 percent to C$37.49, and Canadian
Natural Resources Ltd lost 4.8 percent to C$37.68.
The gold-mining sector climbed 2.7 percent, helped by a rise
in the bullion price. Barrick Gold Corp advanced
3.3 percent to C$16.22, and Goldcorp Inc was up 2.5
percent at C$30.35.
($1=$1.26 Canadian)
