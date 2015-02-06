* TSX up 74.68 points, or 0.49 percent, at 15,199.60
* Eight of the 10 main index sectors advance
* Suncor, Penn West lifted by higher oil prices
By John Tilak
TORONTO, Feb 6 Canada's main stock index
advanced to its highest in more than four months on Friday as
strong U.S. jobs data boosted investor sentiment and higher oil
prices lifted shares of energy producers.
Data showed U.S. job growth climbed in January and wages
rebounded strongly, raising expectations that the U.S. Federal
Reserve will increase interest rates sooner than
later.
The benchmark Canadian index looked on track to record a
weekly gain of 3.5 percent. It is up nearly 4 percent so far
this year.
"The U.S. economy is becoming self-sustaining, there is
growth and it's probably going to accelerate," said Arthur
Salzer, executive director and chief executive officer of
Northland Wealth Management.
"It finally seems that we've gotten past that economic
malaise that was created by the credit crisis," he added.
Salzer said that the lower Canadian dollar should help
support equities and that he remained underweight on the energy
sector.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
was up 74.68 points, or 0.49 percent, at 15,199.60.
Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
Banks and other financial stocks made strong gains, rising
1.6 percent. Royal Bank of Canada added 1.6 percent to
C$76.63 and insurer Manulife Financial Corp was up 2
percent to C$21.79.
Shares of oil producers climbed 1.4 percent, supported by
strength in crude prices. Suncor Energy Inc gained 1.4
percent to C$39.09, and Penn West Petroleum jumped 5.1
percent to C$2.90.
($1=$1.25 Canadian)
(Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Peter Galloway)