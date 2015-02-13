* TSX up 83.39 points, or 0.55 percent, at 15,311.91
* Five of 10 main index sectors advance
* TransCanada up about 1 percent after results
By John Tilak
TORONTO, Feb 13 Canada's main stock index
advanced to its highest in almost five months on Friday as
stronger oil prices helped boost the energy sector and
TransCanada Corp's shares climbed after the pipeline
company reported quarterly results.
Positive signals from Germany, where economic growth was
much stronger than expected in the fourth quarter, also
supported the market.
TransCanada reported a higher-than-expected quarterly
profit, driven mainly by increased earnings from its Canadian
operations. The stock rose about 1 percent in early trade.
Both U.S. and Brent crude oil prices were up
more than 3 percent, helping the energy sector rebound from
recent lows.
The benchmark TSX rose for a fifth straight session and was
on track to record a weekly gain.
"We're seeing a constructive tone coming back into the
markets, which is a spillover from yesterday. But I think there
is more hope in this market than actual conviction," said Andrew
Pyle, senior wealth advisor and portfolio manager at
ScotiaMcLeod.
"These gains could be short lived, especially if we get bad
news over the weekend with respect to Greece or Ukraine," he
added.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
was up 83.39 points, or 0.55 percent, at 15,311.91.
Five of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector,
strengthened. Royal Bank of Canada rose 0.6 percent to
C$77.91, and Toronto Dominion Bank gained 0.6 percent to
C$55.81.
Among shares of energy producers, Canadian Natural Resources
Ltd was up 1.4 percent at C$39.46 and Suncor Energy Inc
advanced 1.3 percent to C$39.59.
(Editing by James Dalgleish)