By John Tilak
TORONTO, Feb 17 Canada's main stock index edged
higher on Tuesday as a jump in shares of Restaurant Brands
International Inc, after the fast-food chain reported
quarterly results, helped offset worries about whether Greece
will be able to secure a debt deal.
Talks between Greece and euro zone finance ministers over
the country's debt crisis broke down on Monday when Athens
rejected a proposal to request a six-month extension of its
international bailout package as "unacceptable."
Weakness in commodity prices also dragged on shares of
energy and mining companies.
The benchmark TSX extended a gain in the previous session
when the index neared a five-month high.
"The wall of worry remains. Anything that destabilizes
Europe is bound to have repercussions around the world," said
David Cockfield, managing director and portfolio manager at
Northland Wealth Management.
"The market is rudderless," he added. "People are unsure
which way to jump."
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
was up 17.92 points, or 0.12 percent, at 15,282.73.
Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector, rose
0.3 percent. Bank of Montreal advanced 0.4 percent to
C$78.97.
Shares of energy producers slipped 1 percent, with the price
of U.S. crude oil dropping 2.6 percent. Canadian
Natural Resources Ltd was down 1.2 percent at C$38.93,
and Suncor Energy Inc fell 0.5 percent to C$39.19.
The gold-mining sector shed 2.6 percent. Goldcorp Inc
declined 2.6 percent to C$28.58, and Barrick Gold Corp
lost 1.2 percent to C$14.94.
Restaurant Brands, formed out of Burger King's takeover of
coffee and doughnut chain Tim Hortons last year, saw higher
quarterly sales growth at both brands but posted a net loss due
to one-time costs related to the merger. The stock jumped 6.7
percent to C$51.50.
