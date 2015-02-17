* TSX up 19.80 points, or 0.13 percent, at 15,284.61
* Five of 10 main index sectors advance
* Restaurant Brands jumps 8.1 percent after posting results
By John Tilak
TORONTO, Feb 17 Canada's main stock index edged
higher on Tuesday as a jump in Restaurant Brands International
Inc, following the fast-food chain's quarterly report,
helped offset declines in the natural resource sectors after
commodity prices weakened.
Worries about whether Greece will be able to secure a debt
deal remained an overhang on the market. Talks between Greece
and euro zone finance ministers over the country's debt crisis
broke down on Monday when Athens rejected a proposal to request
a six-month extension of its international bailout package as
"unacceptable."
The benchmark TSX advanced for a sixth straight session and
neared a five-month high before giving up some of those gains.
"I see more choppiness this year, both on the upside and on
the downside," said Adrian Mastracci, portfolio manager at KCM
Wealth Management.
Investors should "expect volatility. It's going to be with
us," he added.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed up 19.80 points, or 0.13 percent, at 15,284.61.
Five of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector, rose
0.7 percent. Bank of Montreal advanced 0.4 percent to
C$78.97.
Shares of energy producers slipped, with oil prices staying
volatile. Talisman Energy Inc was down
0.2 percent at C$9.47, and Suncor Energy Inc fell 0.6
percent to C$39.15.
Lower bullion prices pulled the gold-mining sector down 3.6
percent. Goldcorp Inc declined 3.9 percent to C$28.20,
and Barrick Gold Corp lost 1.7 percent to C$14.87.
Restaurant Brands, formed out of Burger King's takeover of
coffee and doughnut chain Tim Hortons last year, saw higher
quarterly sales growth at both brands but posted a net loss due
to one-time costs related to the merger. The stock jumped 8.1
percent to C$52.15.
(Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Tom Brown)