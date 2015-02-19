BRIEF-Grubhub says CEO Matthew Maloney's 2016 total compensation was $943,080
* CEO Matthew Maloney's 2016 total compensation was $943,080 versus $8.3 million in 2015 – SEC filing
TORONTO Feb 19 Canada's main stock index ended lower on Thursday, with miner Goldcorp Inc weighing after writing down the value of a new mine in Argentina and SNC-Lavalin Group Inc falling after police laid corruption charges against the engineering company.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended down 32.42 points, or 0.21 percent, at 15,180.33. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)
* New York REIT -on March 30, co through unit exercised right to acquire remaining 51.1% interests in Worldwide Holdings Llc it does not currently own