* TSX ends down 8.09 points, or 0.05 percent, at 15,172.24
* Seven of 10 main index sectors advance
By John Tilak
TORONTO, Feb 20 Canada's main stock index ended
little changed on Friday as a drop in bank shares ahead of their
earnings season helped offset a gain in shares of Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International Inc.
Bearish sentiment gained momentum as Canadian banks prepared
to reported quarterly results next week. Sluggish retail sales
data also weighed.
Further, a decline in the energy sector, following weakness
in the price of oil , put pressure on the market.
"It's going to take many months for the broader implications
of the oil price collapse to play out," said Elvis Picardo,
strategist and vice president of research at Global Securities
in Vancouver.
"For the time being, we're going to see volatility in crude
oil prices and energy producers," he added.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed down 8.09 points, or 0.05 percent, at
15,172.24. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.
Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector,
slipped. Royal Bank of Canada dropped 1.6 percent to
C$76.01, and Bank of Montreal lost 0.8 percent to
C$77.89.
Among shares of energy producers, Canadian Natural Resources
Ltd gave back 1.4 percent to C$37.50.
Investors pushed up shares of Valeant after a report said
the company is close to a $10.2 billion deal to acquire
drugmaker Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Valeant's stock
added 2.9 percent to C$217.41.
(Editing by James Dalgleish)