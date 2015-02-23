* TSX down 17.19 points, or 0.11 percent, at 15,155.05
* Seven of 10 main index sectors decline
* Valeant shoots up 14.6 percent on news of takeover deal
By John Tilak
TORONTO, Feb 23 Canada's main stock index
slipped on Monday as shares of energy companies were pulled
lower by weakness in oil prices, offsetting a surge in Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International Inc after the drugmaker announced
a major acquisition.
Another drag on the market was a drop in shares of Canadian
banks ahead of their earnings reporting season. Concerns about
the impact of lower oil prices and worries about a slowing
Canadian economy have contributed to the negative sentiment.
Valeant shares shot up 14.6 percent, a day after
the company agreed to acquire gastrointestinal drugmaker Salix
Pharmaceuticals Ltd in an all-cash deal valued at about
$10.1 billion.
The benchmark TSX was down for a fourth straight session,
though the index is still up more than 3 percent so far this
month.
"We're into a resistance zone here," said David Cockfield,
managing director and portfolio manager at Northland Wealth
Management. "A little sideways moment, maybe even a drift down,
is probably justified here."
"It's very hard to get enthused about the Canadian market,"
he added. "I can't see anything that's going to light a fire
now."
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
was down 17.19 points, or 0.11 percent, at 15,155.05.
Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.
Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector, fell
1.2 percent. Royal Bank of Canada gave back 1.7 percent
to C$74.70, and Toronto Dominion Bank lost 1.2 percent
to C$53.30.
Shares of energy producers shed 1.6 percent, with the price
of U.S. crude down 3.4 percent in volatile trade.
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd declined 2.7 percent to
C$36.50, and Suncor Energy Inc was down 0.3 percent at
C$38.36.
Valeant's jump, to C$249.05, helped fuel a 4.8 percent gain
in the healthcare sector.
(Editing by Nick Zieminski)