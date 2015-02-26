* TSX up 12.59 points, or 0.08 percent, at 15,241.16
* Seven of 10 main index sectors advance
* Energy shares slip with oil prices
By John Tilak
TORONTO, Feb 26 Canada's main stock index rose
slightly on Thursday as advances in Toronto Dominion Bank
and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce helped
offset a drop in the energy sector.
TD shares advanced 1 percent, to C$54.47, after the company
posted a slightly higher profit in line with expectations, as
gains at its retail division offset weakness in wholesale
banking.
CIBC reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings,
helped by strong growth in its wholesale banking business, and
unexpectedly raised its dividend. The stock jumped 3.3 percent
to C$95.23.
Despite a sharp slump in oil prices over the past several
months, the commodity-focused TSX has been climbing, gaining
about 12 percent since hitting a low in December.
"We're yet to see the full impact of the slide in crude oil
prices, but the fact that the banks are reporting good numbers
is a promising sign," said Elvis Picardo, strategist and vice
president of research at Global Securities in Vancouver.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed up 12.59 points, or 0.08 percent, at 15,241.16.
Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
Boosted by the gains in TD and CIBC, the financial sector
climbed 0.6 percent. Bank of Nova Scotia, which is
expected to report results next week, rose 1.1 percent to
C$66.57.
Shares of energy producers slipped, reflecting a 4 percent
drop in the price of U.S. crude oil. Canadian Natural
Resources Ltd lost 1.8 percent to C$36.94, and Suncor
Energy Inc gave back 0.5 percent to C$38.19.
(Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)