By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, March 11 Canada's main stock index won
back marginal gains on Wednesday, with oil and gas stocks
bouncing back in line with a rise in the price of Brent crude
oil.
The index had lost more than 3 percent in the prior three
sessions as investors' bets on a Federal Reserve interest rate
hike boosted the U.S. dollar and hit commodity prices. Canada is
a major exporter of commodities such as oil and lumber.
Brent prices rose on Wednesday, and shares in major
Canadian producers followed, with Suncor Energy Inc up
1.3 percent at C$35.99 and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd
adding 0.7 percent to C$36.63.
Crescent Point Energy gained 2.4 percent to C$28.36
after reporting a jump in production.
But one long-term investor said the tide had not yet turned
for commodities and investors should be cautious, especially
given the handful of companies issuing new stock recently.
"People are chomping at the bit to put money back in,
they're all looking for bargains," said Norman Levine, managing
director at Portfolio Management Corp. "It's way too early,
you're going to get burned."
U.S. crude prices, meanwhile, hit a one-month low
after government data showed higher oil inventories in the
United States, contrary to some expectations for a draw.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
was up 60.80 points, or 0.42 percent, at 14,702.56 by
late morning, with eight of 10 main sectors rising. The index
hit a five-week low on Tuesday.
Levine said investors would be wise to look at lumber stocks
pushed lower by weak housing data, and life insurance companies
that will benefit from rates eventually rising.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International was having
the single biggest positive impact, up 1.5 percent at C$259.33.
The company is raising almost $10 billion in debt this week to
finance its acquisition of Salix, according to a Tuesday report
from IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
James Dalgleish)