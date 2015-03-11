* TSX up 97.44 points, or 0.67 percent, at 14,739.20
* Nine of 10 main index sectors advance
By Alastair Sharp and John Tilak
TORONTO, March 11 Canada's main stock index
rebounded from recent sharp declines on Wednesday as a jump in
the price of Brent crude oil helped support shares of energy
producers.
The index lost more than 3 percent in the previous three
sessions as investors' bets on a U.S. Federal Reserve interest
rate hike boosted the U.S. dollar and hit commodity prices.
Canada is a major exporter of oil, metals and other commodities.
As Brent prices rose, shares in major Canadian
producers followed, with Suncor Energy Inc up 1.4
percent at C$36.02 and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd
adding 1.2 percent to C$36.81.
Crescent Point Energy gained 1.8 percent to C$28.21
after reporting a jump in production.
The recent losses on the Toronto stock market's benchmark
TSX index had wiped out most of its gains this year.
"We had quite a shakeout yesterday, and it's all green
today," said Adrian Mastracci, portfolio manager at KCM Wealth
Management. "It's going to be volatile this year, from one day
to another, from one month to another."
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed up 97.44 points, or 0.67 percent, at 14,739.20,
with nine of its 10 main sectors higher. The index hit a
five-week low on Tuesday.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International had the
single biggest negative influence on the index, down 3.1 percent
at C$247.51. Investors were reacting as Valeant faced a rival
bid for Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd from Endo
International Plc, which offered about $11 billion in
cash and stock. Valeant had offered about $10 billion in
cash.
($1=$1.27 Canadian)
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli,
James Dalgleish and Peter Galloway)