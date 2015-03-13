* TSX down 106.82 points, or 0.72 percent, at 14,663.90
* Eight of the 10 main index sectors fall
* RBC, TD lead market decline
By John Tilak
TORONTO, March 13 Canada's main stock index fell
on Friday as renewed concern about oversupply weighed on oil
prices, sending shares of energy producers lower.
Oil's latest drop was driven by a report from the
International Energy Agency that cautioned that the global
supply glut was showing no signs of abating.
The Toronto stock market's benchmark TSX index looked on
track for a 2 percent fall this week. Global equity markets have
been under pressure since a bullish U.S. jobs report last Friday
fueled worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve might advance its
timetable for raising interest rates.
"We've had a rough week, fueled by a lot of volatility,"
said Victor Kuntzevitsky, associate at Northland Wealth
Management, who said he was concerned about the weakness
surrounding the energy sector and the lower Canadian dollar.
"Oil inventories are really high compared with historical
levels," he said, adding that his firm has recently exited most
of its energy holdings.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
was down 106.82 points, or 0.72 percent, at 14,663.90.
Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.
Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector,
declined 0.6 percent. Toronto-Dominion Bank lost 0.9
percent to C$53.40, and Royal Bank of Canada shed 0.8
percent to C$75.73.
In the energy sector, Suncor Energy Inc gave back
1.3 percent to C$34.91, and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd
fell 1.5 percent to C$35.82.
($1=$1.28 Canadian)
(Editing by Peter Galloway)