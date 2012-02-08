BRIEF-TBWA Worldwide announces acquisition of majority stake in independent uk creative agency lucky generals
* Announced acquisition of a majority stake in independent UK creative agency Lucky Generals
TORONTO Feb 8 Canadian stocks rose on Wednesday morning, with mining and energy shares leading the way, boosted by expectations that a second bailout deal for Greece was close and by encouraging Canadian housing data.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 36.54 points, or 0.3 percent, at 12,548.96 shortly after the open. (Reporting By Jon Cook; Editing by Peter Galloway)
Feb 22 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, a wholly owned subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp, appointed Brian Wornow as managing director of the financial services investment banking group.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: