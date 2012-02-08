TORONTO Feb 8 Canadian stocks rose on Wednesday morning, with mining and energy shares leading the way, boosted by expectations that a second bailout deal for Greece was close and by encouraging Canadian housing data.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 36.54 points, or 0.3 percent, at 12,548.96 shortly after the open. (Reporting By Jon Cook; Editing by Peter Galloway)