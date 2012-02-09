TORONTO Feb 9 Toronto's main stock index ended lower on Thursday as it brushed off optimism generated by a long-awaited Greek bailout deal and strong U.S. jobs data and moved instead on some weak earnings in the financial and telecommunications sectors.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially finished down 23.08 points, or 0.2 percent, at 12,497.94. It was its lowest close this month. (Reporting By Jon Cook; Editing by Peter Galloway)