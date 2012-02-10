(Adds details, quotes)
* TSX tumbles 151.20 points, or 1.2 pct, to 12,346.74
* All of index's 10 main sectors lower
* Index touches weakest level since Jan. 25
* Greece fears overshadow upbeat Canada trade data
By Jennifer Kwan
TORONTO, Feb 10 Canada's main stock index
sank more than 1 percent to a two-week low on Friday as doubts
grew that Greece's debt bailout deal would win final European
approval, sparking a drop in commodity prices and global equity
markets.
Suncor Energy was down 1.3 percent at C$34.15 and
Canadian Natural Resources skidded 2.1 percent to
C$37.50 as crude prices plunged on the renewed euro zone woes
and as the International Energy Agency cut its oil demand
forecast for a sixth consecutive month due to a weak global
economy.
The broader energy sector fell 1.5 percent.
Materials, down 1.9 percent, were hit as the price of gold
and base metals retreated. Teck Resources was down 2.5
percent at C$39.77 and Goldcorp fell 1.8 percent to
C$45.72.
Global stocks and the euro fell while safe-haven government
bonds rose as final approval for Thursday's long-awaited Greek
debt deal remained elusive, with fresh political wrangling
injecting more uncertainty and keeping alive the risk of a
default.
"Investors are getting whipsawed every which way whether the
Greek bailout is on or off," said John Ing, president of Maison
Placements Canada. " To us, it's all a sideshow because
it's just a prelude to ongoing sovereign debt problems that have
yet to be resolved."
Around 10:15 a.m. (1515 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was down 151.20 points, or 1.2
percent, at 12,346.74, with all 10 of its main sectors lower.
The index slipped as low as 12,328.92, its weakest level since
Jan. 25.
Financials were down 0.7 percent, with Royal Bank of Canada
off 0.3 percent at C$53.69 and Manulife Financial
down 3 percent at C$11.52.
The Greek headlines overcame healthy domestic data that
showed Canada's trade surplus more than doubled in December from
November as exports to a recovering U.S. economy grew to their
highest level since October 2008 and set a record high for
non-U.S. trade partners.
Bucking the broader market trend was Gildan Activewear
, the top gainer on the TSX index, which climbed 1.9
percent to C$24.29 after numerous analysts raised their price
targets for the clothing maker.
($1=$1 Canadian)
(Reporting By Jennifer Kwan; editing by Rob Wilson)