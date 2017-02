TORONTO Feb 14 After an extended run to start the year, Canadian stocks ended Tuesday at their lowest level in nearly a month as mining and energy issues slid on concerns about slowing U.S. retail sales and a fresh round of euro zone credit downgrades.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially finished down 44.22 points, or 0.36 percent, at 12,354.47, its lowest close since Jan. 18. (Reporting By Jon Cook; editing by Rob Wilson)