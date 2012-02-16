UPDATE 1-BHP Billiton boosts interim dividend on commodities surge
* Focus on debt reduction remains (Adds CEO comment, outlook, details)
TORONTO Feb 16 Toronto's main stock index opened lower on Thursday as weak earnings from gold miners and concerns about a possible Moody's downgrade of global banks overshadowed upbeat U.S. jobs and housing data.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 29.95 points, or 0.2 percent, at 12,332.08 in early trade. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by Peter Galloway)
* Focus on debt reduction remains (Adds CEO comment, outlook, details)
Feb 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* HY net profit $3.20 billion versus loss of $5.67 billion year ago