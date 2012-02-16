TORONTO Feb 16 Canadian stocks had their biggest single-day gain this month on Thursday as gold-mining earnings, higher oil prices and strong U.S. economic data boosted resource shares, while euro-zone debt fears eased.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 123.56 points, or 1 percent, at 12,485.59, its highest close in a week and its biggest one-day rise since Jan. 25. (Reporting By Jon Cook; Editing by Peter Galloway)