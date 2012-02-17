TORONTO Feb 17 Toronto's main stock index opened higher on Friday as energy and mining issues rose on hopes Greece will seal a long-awaited bailout deal next week and avoid a messy debt default.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 18.08 points, or 0.1 percent, at 12,503.67 shortly after the open. (Reporting By Jon Cook; Editing by Peter Galloway)