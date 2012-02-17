BRIEF-Meridian Capital International Fund says it bought 8.8 mln shares of Sterling Resources on Jan 20
* Meridian Capital International Fund announces acquisition of common shares of Sterling Resources Ltd.
TORONTO Feb 17 Toronto's main stock index opened higher on Friday as energy and mining issues rose on hopes Greece will seal a long-awaited bailout deal next week and avoid a messy debt default.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 18.08 points, or 0.1 percent, at 12,503.67 shortly after the open. (Reporting By Jon Cook; Editing by Peter Galloway)
* Alphabet Inc. upgraded to 'AA+' on continued strong operating performance and conservative financial policy Source text (http://bit.ly/2lvxKWt) Further company coverage:
* Relevium announces private placement and provides update on Bioganix acquisition