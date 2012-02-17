* TSX down 27.29 pts, or 0.2 pct, at 12,458.30
* Index still up 0.6 pct for the week
* Gold miners, financials drag
* Greek debt deal progress helps sentiment
By Jon Cook
TORONTO, Feb 17 Canadian stocks fell
slightly on Friday as earnings-related drops in gold-mining and
financial issues offset optimism that Greece will seal a
long-awaited bailout deal next week and avoid a messy debt
default.
Soft earnings from Canada's top gold miners this week
dragged on the heavyweight materials sector, which fell 1
percent. Financial shares were down 0.1 percent, hurt by a big
quarterly loss reported by Fairfax Financial Holdings.
Among miners, Barrick Gold fell 2.4 percent to
C$46.83 after the country's largest gold producer reported an
increase in quarterly operating profit on Thursday, but still
fell short of expectations.
Smaller miners Kinross Gold and Agnico-Eagle
also weighed after both reported big impairment charges.
Kinross was down 1.8 percent at C$10.87, and Agnico-Eagle fell
3.5 percent to C$35.27.
Gold-mining stocks have been helped by a 10 percent rise in
spot gold so far this year, but the precious metal's price has
recently begun to fluctuate with the euro and on Friday it fell.
"You're seeing the (gold) stocks reflect a bit more of that
volatility," said Craig Fehr, Canadian investment strategist at
Edward Jones in St. Louis, Missouri. "It's more about what the
specific companies are doing in terms operation as opposed to
just participating in the huge updraft from the rising price in
gold."
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed down 27.29 points, or 0.2 percent, at 12,458.30
on Friday. The index was still up 0.6 percent for the week.
The index fell despite news that Greece was close to an
agreement with euro zone policymakers on a debt swap deal.
Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Friday he was "cautiously
optimistic" that European leaders would resolve the Greek debt
crisis next week.
"Some of the rhetoric that we've been hearing over the last
24 hours makes you feel that they're getting there," said Fred
Ketchen, director of equity trading at ScotiaMcLeod.
Signs of progress on a Greek deal failed to help Canadian
financial issues. Fairfax Financial pulled the sector down,
sliding more than 4 percent to C$400 after the property and
casualty insurer run by investment guru Prem Watsa said on
Thursday its fourth-quarter loss widened by 56 percent to
C$771.5 million ($773.9 million).
Oil and gas issues edged up 0.4 percent as U.S. crude
futures hit a nine-month high on Friday, supported by tension
between Iran and the West.
Canadian Natural Resources led gains, up 0.8
percent at C$37.38, helped by a rise in Canadian spot natural
gas prices ahead of a holiday weekend.
Monday is a holiday in most of Canada and the Toronto Stock
Exchange is closed.
Higher oil prices also pushed Canada's annual inflation rate
up to 2.5 percent in January from 2.3 percent in December,
Statistics Canada data on Friday showed. The year-over-year
advance was slightly bigger than the 2.3 percent predicted by
economists.
The Bank of Canada, whose target range for inflation is 1
percent to 3 percent, has made it clear it will keep interest
rates low for the time being. Most economists expect the next
rate hike in early 2013. CA/POLL
"Some of the implication from the CPI numbers today is that
the Bank of Canada might need to move on rates a little bit
ahead of what the market might have expected," Fehr said.
$1=$1.00 Canadian)
(Editing by Peter Galloway)