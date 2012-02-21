(Adds details, analyst comment)
By Jon Cook
TORONTO, Feb 21 Canada's main stock index
was sharply higher on Tuesday morning as mining and energy
issues surged after euro zone finance ministers sealed a bailout
package for Greece, overshadowing weak Canadian retail sales
data.
European officials finalized a 130 billion euro ($172
billion) bailout for Greece on Tuesday to avert a chaotic
default next month after forcing Athens to commit to unpopular
cuts and for private bondholders to accept deeper losses.
The deal means Greece will not default on 14.5 billion euro
in bond redemptions due on March 20.
"It's good news in that there was the possibility that
things could have fallen apart and nobody knew exactly what that
would mean if they were to miss the bond payments," said Carlos
Leitao, chief economist at Laurentian Bank Securities.
"This is just the end of Act 5 in the Greek drama, there
will be other acts to follow."
The Greek euphoria overshadowed some mixed Canadian data on
Tuesday that showed retail sales dropped for the first time in
five months in December, though wholesale trade rose for in the
final month of last year.
By 11 a.m. (1600 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX
composite index was up 139.89 points, or 1.1 percent,
at 12,598.19, its highest level in more than two weeks.
Nearly all of the TSX's 10 main sectors were higher, led by
the heavily weighted materials group, which gained more than 2
percent.
Gold miners led the way, with Barrick Gold up 3
percent at C$48.26 as the world's top gold miner rode higher
bullion prices. Goldcorp climbed 2.5 percent to
C$47.96 and Yamana Gold Inc jumped nearly 5 percent to
C$17.20.
Base metal miners were also boosted as news of the Greek
deal increased investor appetite for risky assets such as
industrial metals. Gains were led by First Quantum
Minerals, up 4.2 percent at C$23.17, and Teck Resources
, which rose 2.7 percent to C$39.34.
Potash Corp, the world's largest fertilizer
producer, climbed 2 percent to C$46.87 on hopes that a more
stable European economy would help global demand.
Energy shares also pushed above 1 percent as oil prices rose
on increased euro zone optimism and on increased sanctions
against Iran.
Suncor Energy was the most influential gainer,
rising 2 percent to C$34.82.
Oil and gas minnow Flint Energy saw its share price
spike 66 percent to C$9.88 after U.S. engineering company URS
Corp said on Monday it will buy the oilfield services company
for C$1.25 billion ($1.25 billion) in cash.
Financial stocks lagged the broader index's gains, but still
climbed 0.7 percent. Toronto-Dominion Bank led the
group's gains, rising 0.8 percent to C$79.15.
($1=$1 Canadian)
(Editing by Rob Wilson)