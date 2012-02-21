US STOCKS-Wall Street slips as tech stocks weigh
* Indexes down: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.26 pct (Updates to open)
TORONTO Feb 21 Canadian stocks surged to a five-month high on Tuesday, with mining and oil shares leading the way, as risk appetite grew after euro-zone finance ministers sealed a bailout package for Greece.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 165.06 points, or 1.3 percent, at 12,623.36, its biggest one-day gain since Jan. 3 and its highest level since Sept. 8, 2011. (Reporting By Jon Cook; Editing by Peter Galloway)
* Fifth Third Bancorp announces acquisition of R.G. McGraw Insurance Agency Inc.
Feb 27 Lodging REIT Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc's offer to buy FelCor Lodging Trust Inc was "woefully inadequate", activist hedge fund Land and Buildings Investment Management LLC, which holds a stake in FelCor, said on Monday.