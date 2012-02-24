* TSX ends day down 5.51 pts at 12,725.77
* Notches highest weekly gain this year
* Gold sector retreat weighsweigh
* Pending ECB credit easing lifts sentiment
(Adds details, analyst comments)
By Jon Cook
TORONTO, Feb 24 A three-day rally by
Canadian stocks fizzled on Friday as a pullback in bullion
prices knocked gold miners lower, offsetting a boost from rising
oil prices and optimism over a further easing of the European
debt crisis.
While Toronto's main stock index ended slightly lower on the
day, it still notched its best weekly gain this year, rising
more than 2 percent on the strength of a long-awaited Greek debt
swap deal and further signs of U.S. economic health.
"We've taken the systemic risk issue off the table, at least
in the short term. We have stronger than expected U.S. economic
data and we have reasonable evaluations," said Paul Taylor chief
investment officer at BMO Harris Investment Management.
"Equities trade higher on that."
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed down 5.51 points at 12,725.77.
The heavyweight materials sector slid 0.8 percent, pulled
lower by gold miners as bullion retreated from the three-month
high it hit on Thursday.
Barrick Gold and Goldcorp, Canada's top gold
producers, both slid more than 1 percent, with Barrick finishing
at C$48.85 and Goldcorp at C$48.64.
Iamgold Corp plunged 9.1 percent to C$15.90 after
the miner reported an increase in quarterly net profit on
Thursday, but said adjusted earnings from continuing operations
fell 9 percent and costs rose 20 percent.
Eldorado Gold defied the broader drop, rising 1.3
percent to C$15.05 after it reported a more than 50 percent
increase in 2011 earnings from operations.
The gold price has risen more than 13 percent this year, but
its safe-haven status over the last few months has been hurt as
fears about the European and U.S. economies have eased.
Markets were gearing up on Friday for a second three-year
financing operation by the European Central bank next week,
which is expected to provide nearly half a trillion euros of
cheap cash and ease concerns about bank funding.
The ECB move could hurt gold prices, said Gavin Graham,
president at Graham Investment Strategy, adding it "may help
stimulate growth and therefore the threat of deflation is
reduced so you don't need a safe haven as much."
Most of the index's 10 main sectors rose on Friday, led by
oil and gas producers, which edged up 0.2 percent as Brent and
U.S. crude prices reached their highest levels in nearly 10
months on escalating tensions between Iran and the West.
"The question is how long does it remain elevated," said
Taylor. "It's only when it persists beyond a quarter or more
that consumer behavior is actually affected."
Suncor Energy led the sector higher, rising 1.6
percent to C$36.97. Nexen Inc climbed 1.3 percent to
C$21.13 after it said oil production had begun at its Usan field
offshore West Africa.
Strong corporate earnings also helped keep the TSX near
break even. Shares of Magna International Inc, one of
the world's biggest auto parts manufacturers, rose 5.4 percent
to C$47.36 a day after it reported a big jump in quarterly
earnings and increased its dividend by 10 percent.
($1=$1.00 Canadian)
(Editing by Rob Wilson)