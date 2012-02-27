(Adds details, analyst's comment)
* TSX down 77.85 pts, or 0.6 pct, at 12,647.92
* Resource, financial issues drag
* Lower oil prices hurt energy shares
* G20 meeting offers no more Europe funds
By Jon Cook
TORONTO, Feb 27 Canada's resource heavy
index was lower on Monday morning as energy and mining issues
fell with sliding oil, gold and copper prices and financial
shares were hurt by the failure of G20 ministers at a weekend
meeting to provide more funds to help Europe fight its lingering
debt crisis.
Brent crude oil backed off Friday's 10-month high and gold
prices slipped, hurting the index's materials and energy
sectors, as investors cashed in some gains after last week's
strong rally.
"They've both had pretty good runs and there's probably just
a pause here," said John Kinsey, portfolio manager at Caldwell
Securities Ltd. "Everything looks to be a little soft here."
Energy issues, down 1 percent, were led lower by top
producer Suncor Energy, which dropped 1.4 percent to
C$36.46.
One of the worst performing stocks was Petrominerales Ltd
, which plunged nearly 14 percent to C$20.43 after the
South America-focused oil and gas producer said production from
its assets in Colombia and Peru fell in January as the company
dealt with two off-line wells.
Among gold miners, Iamgold Corp slid 2 percent to
C$15.58 after a price downgrade by Macquarie.
At 10:40 a.m. (1540 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was down 77.85 points, or 0.6
percent, at 12,647.92.
Unease about the risks to global growth posed by escalating
oil costs hurt Potash Corp. The world's largest
fertilizer producer fell 1 percent to C$46.12.
Miner Teck Resources edged down 1.1 percent to
C$40.20 on falling copper prices as Chinese consumption remained
weak and as high oil prices threatened to derail a fragile
global economy.
On Sunday, ministers from leading economies told Europe it
must disburse extra money if it wants more help from the rest of
the world, piling pressure on Germany to drop its opposition to
a larger European Union bailout fund.
Financial shares fell 0.8 percent, weighed down by the major
banks, which will report quarterly earnings over the next two
weeks. Royal Bank of Canada sank 1.2 percent to C$54.01
on expectations the country's largest bank will post a decline
in earnings per share, according to consensus estimates.
In earnings news, shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International rose nearly 2 percent to C$48.92 after
the company posted a quarterly profit on Monday as acquisitions
and growth in its dermatology business boosted revenue,
offsetting the impact of a stronger U.S. dollar.
($1=$1.00 Canadian)
(Editing by Peter Galloway)