TORONTO Feb 27 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Monday as energy and mining issues fell with sliding oil and gold prices after a weekend meeting of the Group of 20 leading economies failed to reach agreement on making more funds available to Europe.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 48.49 points, or 0.4 percent, at 12,677.28 shortly after the open. (Reporting By Jon Cook; Editing by Peter Galloway)