BRIEF-Financial 15 Split Corp announces successful overnight offering
TORONTO Feb 29 Toronto's main stock index opened slightly higher on Wednesday, supported by upbeat U.S. growth data and after European banks gobbled up more than a half trillion euros of cheap loans as part of an effort to stabilize the euro zone's financial system.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index climbed 9.30 points, or 0.07 percent, at 12,749.77 at the open. (Reporting By Jennifer Kwan)
* Farmland Partners - on Feb 14, entered into loan agreement which provides for term loan of $27.2 million; term loan matures on February 14, 2027 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lbvvHx) Further company coverage:
Feb 16 U.S. stocks eked out enough gains at the open on Thursday for the Dow and the Nasdaq to hit all-time intraday highs for the sixth session in a row, helped by gains in technology and energy companies.