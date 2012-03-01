BRIEF-U.S. Cellular reports Q4 loss per share $0.07
* U.S. Cellular reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
TORONTO, March 1 Toronto's resource-heavy stock index was higher on Thursday morning as mining issues were boosted by upbeat economic data from China and the United States.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 11.98 points, or 0.1 percent, at 12,655.99 shortly after the open. (Reporting By Jon Cook; Editing by Peter Galloway)
* U.S. Cellular reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Bioblast pharma reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results
* Pharmerica reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results