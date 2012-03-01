TORONTO, March 1 Canadian stocks rose on Thursday following a selloff the previous session, encouraged by earnings from Canada's top two banks, surging oil prices, and upbeat economic data from China and the United States.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's main S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up up 79.45 points, or 0.63 percent, at 12,723.46. (Reporting By Jon Cook; Editing by Peter Galloway)