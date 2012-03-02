TORONTO, March 2 Canadian stocks hit a 10-day low on Friday as resource issues slumped on weaker oil and gold prices and as optimism over progress in Europe's debt crisis faded after Spain set a deficit target bigger than allowed in the euro zone's new fiscal pact.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially finished down 79.64 points, or 0.6 percent, at 12,643.82, its lowest close since Feb. 21. The index was down 0.6 percent for the week. (Reporting By Jon Cook; Editing by Peter Galloway)