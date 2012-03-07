TORONTO, March 7 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday on upbeat U.S. private-sector jobs data and hopes that Greece's debt restructuring will go through.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 51.53 points, or 0.42 percent, at 12,350.16 after falling for three straight sessions. (Reporting By Jennifer Kwan Editing by Peter Galloway)