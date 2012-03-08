BRIEF-Enbridge Q4 adjusted EPS 56 Canadian cents
* Enbridge Inc - adjusted earnings were $522 million or $0.56 per common share for q4
TORONTO, March 8 Toronto's main stock index ended sharply higher on Thursday, posting its biggest gain in more than two weeks as financial and resource issues climbed on signs that Greece would finalize a private debt swap and avoid a chaotic default.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended up 111.77 points, or 0.91 percent, at 12,461.93. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; Editing by Peter Galloway)
* Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
Feb 17 U.S. farm equipment maker Deere & Co reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and raised its fiscal 2017 equipment sales forecast as it expects key farm markets to stabilize this year.