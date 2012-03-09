BRIEF-iFabric Corp Q1 loss per share C$0.005
* Ifabric Corp reports financial results for first financial quarter 2017 and outlook for 2017
TORONTO, March 9 Toronto's main stock index edged higher for a third day in a row on Friday, pushed up by bullish U.S. employment data and takeover speculation at grain handler Viterra.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 41.69 points, or 0.33 percent, at 12,503.62. (Reporting By Jennifer Kwan Editing by Peter Galloway)
* Ifabric Corp reports financial results for first financial quarter 2017 and outlook for 2017
* Sees 2016 production totaling 19,030 ounces of gold and 194,792 ounces of silver
* Missouri lottery extends instant games contract with Scientific Games Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: