TORONTO, March 9 Toronto's main stock index edged higher for a third day in a row on Friday, pushed up by bullish U.S. employment data and takeover speculation at grain handler Viterra.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 41.69 points, or 0.33 percent, at 12,503.62. (Reporting By Jennifer Kwan Editing by Peter Galloway)