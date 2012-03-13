BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
TORONTO, March 13 Toronto's main stock index closed higher on Tuesday as upbeat U.S. retail sales data lifted market hopes about the health of the world's biggest economy.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 109.68 points, or 0.88 percent, at 12,537.69. (Reporting By Jennifer Kwan)
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.