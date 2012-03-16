(Updates to close, adds quotes)
* TSX up 41.14 points, 0.33 percent, at 12,496.96
* Astral soars 33.9 pct on takeover by BCE
* Five of 10 main sectors higher
* Index down 0.05 percent for the week
By Jennifer Kwan
TORONTO, March 16 Toronto's main stock
index jumped on Friday as shares of Astral Media
soared on news that BCE Inc will buy the media company
for C$3 billion.
The parent of Bell Canada said on Friday it has agreed to
acquire Astral, its largest content provider, in a deal to lock
up more of the programming carried over its media platforms and
expand its presence in French-speaking Quebec.
Shares of Astral jumped 33.9 percent to C$48.55. BCE fell
1.1 percent to C$39.64.
The news comes on the heels of other recent takeover stories
including Neo Material Technologies, which soared last
week after Molycorp said it would buy the rare-earth
processing company in a C$1.3 billion deal.
Viterra is also the focus of buyout talk with Swiss
trading house Glencore planning a three-way carve-up of
Canada's biggest grain handler with privately owned Richardson
International and fertilizer producer Agrium, according
to an industry source.
"We like to see these deals. From Neo Materials to Viterra
to Astral Media. What does this tell us? It tells us that
valuations have gotten too cheap, there's a lot of excess cash,"
said Barry Schwartz, portfolio manager at Baskin Financial
Services.
"You've got low interest rates so it's cheap to borrow
money; credit is flowing again. In that situation we're just
scratching the surface in terms of takeovers."
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
finished the day up 41.14 points, or 0.33 percent, at
12,496.96, with five of its 10 main sectors higher. It slipped
0.05 percent for the week.
The blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 index rose 3.08 points, or 0.44
percent, to 710.74.
Fred Ketchen, director of equity trading at ScotiaMcLeod,
said takeover news tends to put some buying interest into the
broader market.
"When you get a takeover bid in one area or sector you
wonder is this a takeover fever that is rebuilding. There is
money around," he said. "It does show the interest is there and
the trend is there."
Groups leading Friday's gains included the index's
heavyweight materials, energy and financial sectors as investors
felt better about the broader economic outlook, while oil prices
were higher.
Elsewhere, key stocks on the upside included fertilizer
companies. Shares of Potash Corp and Agrium rose 6.6
percent and 3.2 percent, respectively, after data indicated that
North American inventory levels for potash tightened for the
first time since October 2011.
Large miners like Potash and Mosaic have been scrambling to
cut output for months as farmers and dealers had stalled
purchases of the crop nutrient, leading to fears of a decline in
the price.
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
(Additional reporting by Euan Rocha; editing by Rob Wilson)