BRIEF-Redflex Holdings updates on criminal and civil matters in the U.S.
* Company has now resolved all criminal and civil matters in United States arising out of company's 2013 investigation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, March 16 Toronto's main stock index jumped on Friday as shares of Astral Media soared on news that BCE Inc will buy the media company for C$3.38 billion.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 41.83 points, or 0.34 percent, at 12,497.65. (Reporting By Jennifer Kwan Editing by Peter Galloway)
Feb 21 Set-top box maker Arris International Plc is nearing a deal to acquire Brocade Communications Systems Inc's networking equipment business for roughly $1 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.