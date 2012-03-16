TORONTO, March 16 Toronto's main stock index jumped on Friday as shares of Astral Media soared on news that BCE Inc will buy the media company for C$3.38 billion.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 41.83 points, or 0.34 percent, at 12,497.65. (Reporting By Jennifer Kwan Editing by Peter Galloway)