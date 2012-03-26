* TSX up 71.32 points, or 0.57 pct, at 12,536.98
* Eight of 10 main sectors higher
* Materials, energy lead way up
By Jennifer Kwan
TORONTO, March 26 Toronto's main stock index
climbed on Monday, supported by higher materials and energy
issues, as German data and comments by U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke lifted investors' confidence about the
global economic outlook.
Gainers included Suncor Energy, up 0.7 percent at
C$33.02 as the price of oil steadied following a Friday's sharp
sell-off.
Goldcorp Inc climbed 1.1 percent to C$45.08 as
bullion shot higher after Bernanke said faster growth will be
needed to lower unemployment, suggesting the central bank would
continue supportive monetary policies.
Toronto followed other stock markets higher after data
showed German business sentiment rose unexpectedly for the fifth
month in a row in March. The upbeat reading suggested that
Europe's largest economy is more resilient than others tied to
the euro-zone debt crisis.
Bernanke's comments pushed equities higher and the U.S.
dollar lower.
"They're trying to shore up the economy. If they continue to
do that, and, it seems to be working so far, obviously that
means an increase hopefully in business activity," said Fred
Ketchen, director of equity trading at ScotiaMcLeod.
"When the U.S. economy is burning on at least a few
cylinders ... obviously it helps other economies around the
world and hopefully we'll all benefit from it."
At around 10:15 a.m. (1415 GMT), the Toronto Stock
Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 71.32
points, or 0.57 percent, at 12,536.98, with the majority of its
10 main sectors higher.
Financials were also higher by 0.6 percent, with Royal Bank
of Canada up 0.9 percent at C$58.53 and Bank of Nova
Scotia up 1 percent at C$56.77.
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc sank 0.7 percent at C$38.98.
The engineering and construction company reported fourth-quarter
results and said its chief executive, Pierre Duhaime, resigned
after it had identified material weaknesses in its internal
control over financial reporting.
Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc,
up 1.3 percent at C$54.40, said it agreed to buy Russian
pharmaceutical company Natur Produkt International, JSC for
about $180 million, with an additional $5 million in potential
future payments.
(Editing by Padraic Cassidy)