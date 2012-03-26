* TSX up 109.13 points, or 0.88 pct, at 12,574.79
* All of index's 10 main sectors higher
* SNC-Lavalin up 5 pct after CEO resigns after payments
probe
By Jennifer Kwan
TORONTO, March 26 Toronto's main stock index
rose along with global equity markets on Monday and hit a
three-week peak after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
made comments that signaled the U.S. central bank will keep a
supportive monetary policy stance.
Bernanke said the U.S. economy needs to grow more quickly to
get unemployment down, leading investors to take on more risk on
hopes the central bank could conduct another round of
quantitative easing.
Gainers included financials, up 0.8 percent, as Royal Bank
of Canada, Canada's biggest bank, shot up 1.2 percent to
C$58.67 and Bank of Nova Scotia, which also rose 1.2
percent at C$56.89.
"Bernanke told us they're going to continue to have easy
monetary policy so it's all good for the risk trade," said
Levente Mady, market strategist at Union Securities, in
Vancouver.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
finished up 109.13 points, or 0.88 percent, at
12,574.79, with all of its 10 main sectors higher.
The index hit 12,583.12 earlier in the day, its strongest
level since Mar. 5.
The blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 added 6.52 points, or 0.9 percent,
at 717.71.
Fred Ketchen, director of equity trading at ScotiaMcLeod,
said the signal by the Fed helped investor confidence about the
global economic outlook.
"They're trying to shore up the economy. If they continue to
do that, and, it seems to be working so far, obviously that
means an increase hopefully in business activity," said Ketchen.
"When the U.S. economy is burning on at least a few
cylinders ... obviously it helps other economies around the
world and hopefully we'll all benefit from it."
Toronto followed overseas stock markets higher, which got an
early boost after data showed German business sentiment rose
unexpectedly for the fifth month in a row in March. The upbeat
reading suggested that Europe's largest economy is more
resilient than others tied to the euro-zone debt crisis.
Suncor Energy was up nearly 1 percent at C$33.12
with the price of oil higher as Bernanke's comments reinforced
the view that interest rates will be kept low.
Goldcorp Inc climbed 1.4 percent to C$45.24 and Teck
Resources rose 2.1 percent to C$35.89 as metals prices
gained.
In company news, SNC-Lavalin Group Inc soared 5.2
percent at C$41.31. The head of SNC-Lavalin, one of the world's
biggest engineering and construction companies, has stepped down
after an internal investigation found he had acted unethically
by authorizing tens of millions of dollars in mysterious
payments.
Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc,
up 0.8 percent at C$54.13, said it agreed to buy Russian pharma
company Natur Produkt International, JSC for about $180 million
to tap into the over-the-counter market in the country.
Viterra, one of the most heavily-traded stocks on
the market, remained in the spotlight. Canada's farm minister
highlighted on Monday the global marketing reach of Swiss-based
Glencore in the latest sign from Ottawa that it has
little appetite for blocking the company's proposed takeover of
the grain handler.
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)