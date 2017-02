TORONTO, March 26 Toronto's main stock index rose along with global equity markets on Monday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke made comments that signaled the U.S. central bank will keep a supportive monetary policy stance.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 109.13 point, or 0.88 percent, at 12,574.79. (Reporting By Jennifer Kwan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)