TORONTO, March 28 Canada's main stock index sank on Wednesday, pressured by lower resource shares as underlying metals prices were hit by a weaker-than-expected U.S. durable goods reading.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index sank 20.22 points, or 0.16 percent, to 12,491.82 at the open. (Reporting By Jennifer Kwan; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)