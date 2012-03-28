* TSX falls 85.52 points, or 0.68 pct, to 12,426.52
* Nine of 10 main sectors lower
* U.S. durable goods data hits commodity prices
* Market reacts to Ontario budget
By Jennifer Kwan
TORONTO, March 28 Canada's main stock index sank
on Wednesday as resource shares were hit by softer underlying
commodity prices and as investors reacted to the Ontario budget
released the day before.
A mix of resource names led the index lower, including
Suncor Energy Inc, down 0.6 percent at C$32.67, and
Cenovus Energy Inc, which fell 2 percent to C$35.55.
Barrick Gold Corp sank 1 percent to C$43.22, while Teck
Resources Ltd dropped 2 percent to C$35.02.
The key pillars of energy and materials, which comprise some
40 percent of the broader index, sank 1.1 percent and 1.2
percent, respectively, as oil prices fell for a second session
on Wednesday on the possibility of a release of strategic oil
reserves by the United States and some European nations.
Copper prices fell in part as weaker-than-expected U.S.
durable goods data cast doubt on the pace of recovery in the
world's biggest economy. The data weighed on investor confidence
and on the outlook for base metals demand. Bullion prices fell
as well.
New orders for U.S. manufactured goods rose less than
expected in February and a gauge of future business investment
also fell short of forecasts, the Commerce Department said.
"The only real economic news was the durable goods orders
from the United States. They may have been a tick lower than
what people expected," said David Baskin, portfolio manager and
president of Baskin Financial Services. The Toronto market was
hit harder than U.S. indices given the make up of resource
sectors, he added.
At 10:20 a.m. (1420 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index sank 85.52 points, or 0.68
percent, to 12,426.52. Nine of its 10 main sectors were lower.
Telcoms were up 0.4 percent.
Baskin also said the market reflected investor
disappointment with Tuesday's Ontario budget.
The province's minority Liberal government put corporate tax
cuts on hold and pledged a renewed effort to rein in public
sector labor costs in an austerity budget designed to eliminate
the deficit in six years and convince rating agencies the
province is fiscally sound.
Canada's most populous province accounts for about 40
percent of the country's economy.
"The Ontario government has reneged on its pledge to lower
corporate taxes. That affects many, many TSX-listed companies
simply because all of them do business in Ontario," said Baskin.
"If taxes are going to be higher, then profits are going to
be lower."
In domestic economic news, Canadian home resale prices rose
in January from December, snapping two straight monthly
declines, as price gains were registered in seven of 11
metropolitan markets, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House
Price Index showed on Wednesday.
Canadian police confirmed on Tuesday they are investigating
engineering firm SNC-Lavalin Group Inc, down 3.6 percent
at C$40.20, after an internal company probe found $56 million in
mysterious payments that were wrongly assigned to certain
construction projects.
