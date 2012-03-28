BRIEF-Nova Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.30
* Nova reports record fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
TORONTO, March 28 Canada's main stock index tumbled on Wednesday as mining shares were hurt by soft U.S. durable goods data that cast some doubt on the pace of economic recovery, while oil skidded on supply concerns.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 98.18 points, or 0.78 percent, at 12,413.86. (Reporting By Jennifer Kwan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Source exploration provides update on private placement financings
* Tmx group limited reports results for the full year and fourth quarter 2016