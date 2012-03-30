* TSX hits high of 12,433.3

By Jennifer Kwan

TORONTO, March 30 Toronto's main stock index was higher o n F riday after falling for three straight sessions, led by firm commodity prices as the resource-heavy market was on track to notch its best quarterly gain in a year.

In mixed trade, the market's key pillars, materials and financials, fought to push it higher, supported by reassuring measures to prevent the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis from spreading.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose to a high of 12,433.31.

John Kinsey, portfolio manager at Caldwell Securities, said it was not surprising to see the Toronto index notch some gains given the recent string of losses.

"We've had three down days. This is the last day of the quarter and we would expect that there would be a little bit of a rally here," he said.

Overseas markets set the broader tone and rose, in part, after the euro zone raised the combined lending ceiling for its two bailout funds to 700 billion euros on Fr iday from 500 billion previously.

By 11:15 a.m. (15:15 GMT), the Toronto index was up 63.81 points, or 0.52 percent, at 12,403.17, with all of its 10 main sectors higher. The index had briefly dipped into negative territory.

The index is set for a 3.5 percent gain, the best quarterly performance since March 2011.

Research in Motion was among the most heavily traded stocks on the market, and its shares climbed 1.2 percent to C$13.86, as investors were heartened by a shake up at the company, said Kinsey.

The BlackBerry maker faces a tough year ahead as competition heightens for its products. Analysts have slashed price targets on the stock after the company posted a loss and said BlackBerry shipments fell for the holiday quarter. RIM said several senior executives, including former co-CEO and current director Jim Balsillie, will depart.

Big names on the upside included Potash Corp, up 0.5 percent at C$45.18, and Goldcorp, which gained 0.4 percent at C$44.49. Canadian Natural Resources climbed 0.7 percent to C$32.70. Oil, gold and base metals were all firmer, supporting moves higher in resource shares. GOL/] (Reporting By Jennifer Kwan; Editing by Dan Grebler)